John D. Chandler Buys 13,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 33,574,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,554,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

