John William Gibson Acquires 12,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 17,050,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,413. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

