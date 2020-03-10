John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Plans Dividend of $0.24

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WG traded down GBX 53 ($0.70) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 268.60 ($3.53). 6,842,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 377.01. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512 ($6.74).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.