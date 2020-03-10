Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is SP Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

SP Asset Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 6,522,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

