Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Buys $25,266.15 in Stock

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15.

JYNT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 163,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.90. Joint Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 115.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Joint by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.