Jonathan W. Scholl Sells 30,595 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.79. 1,469,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

