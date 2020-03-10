JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.32 ($17.81).

Shares of EPA ORA traded down €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.92 ($12.69). 15,868,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.69. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

