JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,845.87 ($24.28).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 66.40 ($0.87) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,527.20 ($20.09). 8,867,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.34.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 802 shares of company stock worth $1,871,754.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.