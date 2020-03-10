JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

