JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

