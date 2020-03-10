JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,435,497 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

