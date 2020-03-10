June C. Campbell Acquires 13,888 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) CFO June C. Campbell bought 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $15,137.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OCN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,985. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

