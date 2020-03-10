Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

