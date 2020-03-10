K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of K12 worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of K12 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.11. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

