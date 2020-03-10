Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

