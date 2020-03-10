Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.71% from the company’s current price.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.14. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SV Life Sciences Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,237,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742,033 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

