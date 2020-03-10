KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Acquires $50,121.25 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KBR stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 5,629,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after purchasing an additional 493,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.