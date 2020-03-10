Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 313.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.45. 3,192,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,661. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of $531.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

