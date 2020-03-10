Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

