Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

LON KWS traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,478 ($19.44). 286,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,390.19. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

