Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.79% of Kforce worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

KFRC stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $742.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $143,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

