KickCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Gate.io. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo, Gate.io, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

