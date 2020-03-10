Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.05. Kinder Morgan Canada has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$1,617.00. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 million and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

