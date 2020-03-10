King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

