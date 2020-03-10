King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.13 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.12.

MA stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.84 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $293.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.