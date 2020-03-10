Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel Sells 33,115 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 691,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,589. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

