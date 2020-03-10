KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

1/11/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 18,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.49. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

