Klimatas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $499.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $10,458.70 and approximately $499.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00266341 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004710 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 174% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

