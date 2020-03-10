Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €4.00 ($4.65) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.45).

KCO stock opened at €4.26 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.69. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a one year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

