Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.