Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,692% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

NYSE:PHG opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

