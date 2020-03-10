KPCB DGF II Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,148,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,903,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 71.1% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787,253 shares of company stock worth $451,396,613.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.