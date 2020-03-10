KPCB DGF II Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,392,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,000. Pinterest makes up about 28.9% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PINS opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

