KPCB GGF Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,810,797 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,810,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,576,000. Enphase Energy comprises 76.6% of KPCB GGF Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KPCB GGF Associates LLC owned 3.11% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

ENPH opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

