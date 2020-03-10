KPCB GGF Associates LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,024,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 23.4% of KPCB GGF Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB GGF Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $235,074,944.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,251,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552,137 shares in the company, valued at $695,562,041.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787,253 shares of company stock valued at $451,396,613.

UBER opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

