KPCB XIV Associates LLC Takes $258.50 Million Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,419,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,501,000. Beyond Meat comprises 97.0% of KPCB XIV Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPCB XIV Associates LLC owned about 5.56% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -77.16. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,730.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.