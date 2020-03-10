KPCB XVI Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,035,832 Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,035,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,686,000. Livongo Health comprises 100.0% of KPCB XVI Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KPCB XVI Associates LLC owned 7.45% of Livongo Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

LVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.