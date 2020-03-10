Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 806,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,127,146. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

