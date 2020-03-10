Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Buys $38,950.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $38,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,966. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $12,695,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,707,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 417,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.