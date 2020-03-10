Krios (KRI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $389.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,493,369 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

