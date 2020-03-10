Krones (ETR:KRN) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.79 ($79.99).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.91 and its 200-day moving average is €61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 52 week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52 week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

