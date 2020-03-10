KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 17% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $93,012.59 and $2,424.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

