L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

L3Harris has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

LHX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,711. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

