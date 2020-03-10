Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 150.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.