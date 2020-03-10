Lamden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,190.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $27,190.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

