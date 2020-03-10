Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Lancaster Colony worth $122,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.