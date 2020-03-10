Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LE opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

