Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,186.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 2,386,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

