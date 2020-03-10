Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Lantheus worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,220. The stock has a market cap of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $233,612.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,737 shares of company stock worth $1,135,944 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

