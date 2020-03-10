Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.29 ($74.76).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded up €1.42 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.72 ($48.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.